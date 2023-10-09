Ektaa Kapoor gives befitting reply to netizen who asks her to "stop making adult films"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Producer Ektaa Kapoor is an avid social media user. She knows best how to deal with trolls online.

On Monday, she replied to many users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

When one of the netizens asked her to stop making 'adult movies', Ektaa dropped a savage reply.

She responded, "No I'm an adult so I will make adult movies."

Later, another user wrote to her, "Shame on you." She wrote back, "Ok shame on me."

Another user claimed that Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have "ruined the nation." The tweet read, "Aap [Ekta Kapoor] or Karan Johar ne pure India ko bigada [You and Karan Johar have ruined the nation]." The filmmaker replied, "Hmmmmmm!"

The user, in a follow-up tweet, added, "Aap dono [Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar] ki wajah se India me jyada divorce hone lage [You guys are responsible for the rise in the number of divorce]." Once again, the producer wrote, "Hmmmmmmm hmmmmmm."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa Kapoor has recently come up with a women-centric film 'Thank You For Coming', which features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill. The movie was also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

'Thank You For Coming' revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure.

On receiving an overwhelming response over her role, Bhumi said, "The fact that I have been compared to all-time acting greats like Carole Lombard and Goldie Hawn by the media for my performance in Thank You For Coming is a hugely gratifying validation that will forever be special for me. I can't believe that people are saying that I have delivered a performance of a lifetime. I'm still pinching myself reading all the love coming my way and I'm very happy about it."She added, "As an actor, I have only wanted to swim against the tide. The greater the challenge, the harder the task at hand, the more the opportunity to break the norm, this kind of environment is my thriving spot. I'm hugely grateful to all the film-makers who have seen me to be actor who will always try and go that extra mile for their vision."

Bhumi also thanked the makers for believing in her.

"I'm fortunate to have found an incredibly talented director in Karan Boolani and gifted, visionary producers in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. They have given me a film of a lifetime and I couldn't thank them enough. It is an important film for everyone to see - girls and boys because it talks about something that is extremely important and relevant. A girl has her rights. A woman has her rights. And she should be celebrated for exercising those rights. TYFC is a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and I'm incredibly proud that I have headlined this movie and been a vehicle to communicate this important message," she emphasised.

