Ektaa Kapoor issues statement after government blocks ALTT, 24 OTT platforms for obscene, vulgar content, says "not associated in any capacity whatsoever"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], July 26 : After the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had ordered the blocking of 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP, and Desiflix among others, for allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar and, in some cases, pornographic material, film producer Ektaa Kapoor has issued a statement clarifying that she and Shobha Kapoor "had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021".

The directive was issued on July 23, 2025, in consultation with multiple government departments and civil society stakeholders, according to sources.

The platforms in question, which include Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP, and Desiflix among others, were found to be disseminating content that violated several provisions of Indian law, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ektaa shared a statement that reads, "TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN..Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organization and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon'ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025. Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts."

"Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance," the post concluded.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered the blocking of 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar and, in some cases, pornographic material.

According to the sources, the Ministry said that much of the content showcased by these platforms involved graphic sexual innuendos, long sequences of nudity, and pornographic visuals. "There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context," it said.Some content was also found to depict inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships, further aggravating concerns over legality and decency.

A total of 14 mobile applications, 26 websites have been ordered to be disabled by intermediaries under provisions of the IT Act, 2000 and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The government had several rounds of communication with the platforms. In September 2024, all 25 platforms had received official warnings. Prior to this, in February 2025, the Ministry had issued an advisory urging OTT platforms to comply with India's obscenity laws and the Code of Ethics prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021.

Yet, the platforms allegedly continued to host and stream objectionable content.In one notable example, the series 'House Arrest' hosted on the Ullu platform was taken down in May following the Ministry's intervention. However, the government alleges that certain platforms have continued their operations by creating new domains, even after previous blocking orders. Five such platforms reportedly resumed publishing similar content after being blocked in March 2024.

The latest action was taken in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), industry associations FICCI and CII, and subject experts in the fields of women and child rights.Mentioning that previously,y the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), a self-regulatory body headed by a former Supreme Court judge, found that content edited on ALTT was "totally distasteful and bizarre," with sex and nudity being shown without any contextual justification.

Similarly, over 100 web series were also removed from the Ullu platform, with the council finding that the platform temporarily removed or edited the web series and then uploaded the unedited versions later to circumvent the warnings.

Several of the platforms had previously drawn the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which flagged Ullu and ALTT for alleged violations in July and August 2024. The Ministry also received multiple public grievances about the content hosted on these platforms.

