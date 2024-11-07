Ektaa Kapoor on how 'The Sabarmati Report' covers all aspects of 2002 Godhra incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor talked about the upcoming project, 'The Sabarmati Report', and why she decided to bring the story to the people.

Speaking to the media, she emphasised that it is important to understand the origin of the event and the other aspects and she is trying to do the same through this film. She shared that the movie touches upon all the aspects of the Godhra train burning incident that happened on February 27, 2002.

Ektaa said that the movie tries to bring out the unknown facts about the tragic incident and the genesis of it.

She said, "I am telling the genesis of it. Pehla Pahlu (first aspect) - without undermining the other pehloos (aspects). Unfortunately, this Pehlu, how it all started, has not been reported enough. That's why we have decided to tell you how it started without undermining what happened later. It doesn't mean if you tell one story, you undermine the other. It's not about only one side. This is about how it started, very different"

She also shared about being targeted for putting teeka on her forehead and wearing bangles and other accessories, "I used to wear teeka, and people made fun of me. I was mocked for wearing bangles and rings, and I began to fear that if I sang or meditated during Grahan(eclipse), I would be targeted and mocked. I believe that there was a time "jab hum pooja bhi karte the to chup ke karte the". Itna sharmana kyu? if we speak in English and wear pant shirts, we gain respect, we have seen all of this, and this film depicts social reality.."

On Wednesday, the film's trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai, and surprisingly, during the media interaction, Vikrant opened up about him getting threats for being associated with the project that delves into the controversial and sensitive Godhra Train Burning incident.

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna AND Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

In the film, Vikrant plays a journalist who probes the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report.

'The Sabarmati Report' is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor