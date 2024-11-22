Ektaa Kapoor talks about doing deep research for film 'The Sabarmati Report'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 22 : Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor shared details on Thursday about the extensive research that went into making the film The Sabarmati Report.

Speaking to ANI, Ektaa Kapoor said, "We researched this incident for a year. I asked my friends about the accident, but no one knew much about what had happened in Sabarmati."

She added, "We spent a year reviewing previous research and fact-checking those findings. Only after that did we proceed to make the film. That's why I am proud to have made this movie, unveiling the truth behind it."

"The film is a factual piece. I am overwhelmed by the positive response from the public," she concluded.

The recently released The Sabarmati Report has been creating waves nationwide, with high-profile screenings and endorsements from prominent political figures and film industry veterans.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma watched the film with his cabinet ministers, while Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' also attended a screening.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao watched the film during a special screening in Raipur.

The film has also been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening with the cast. Speaking to the media afterwards, he shared his views and provided an update.

Praising actor Vikrant Massey for his performance, Yogi Adityanath said, "Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fuelled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that The Sabarmati Report would be tax-free in Haryana.

Speaking to the media, Saini said, "This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity."

He added, "The film is a tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the 2002 incident. Through this medium, the truth of the event has been brought to light. I congratulate the producers and the entire team for bringing this reality to the forefront."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also declared the film tax-free in the state.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP MP Anurag Thakur attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report on Wednesday.

After watching the film, Puri said, "This is a powerful movie. People had little knowledge about the incident, but thanks to Ektaa Kapoor's initiative, the truth has finally come out."

The film stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles, alongside Vikrant Massey.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Sabarmati Report, describing it as a significant film about the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included the film's trailer, the Prime Minister commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

