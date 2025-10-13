Ektaa Kapoor visits Tirumala temple, seeks blessing of Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 : Film and TV producer Ektaa R Kapoor paid a visit to the Tirumala temple on Monday morning to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

In visuals captured by the paparazzi, Ektaa was seen stepping out of the temple after offering prayers. She was dressed in a light pink ethnic outfit adorned with silver embroidery.

Earlier in the day, Telugu actress Krithi Shetty was also spotted at the temple along with director Venkky Kudumula for darshan. The actress was seen smiling and waving at the cameras before entering the temple premises.

On the same day, actor Nithiin and his wife, along with Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi, also visited the shrine to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa Kapoor's film Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery recently won the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards.

The quirky satire, directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, revolves around Mahima Basor, a determined police officer from a lower caste, who sets out to solve the strange case of two missing jackfruits from a politician's garden. The film starred Sanya Malhotra and hit theatres on May 19, 2023.

