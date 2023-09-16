Ektaa R Kapoor shares heart-warming note as her film 'Thankyou For Coming' premieres at TIFF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Producer Ektaa R Kapoor penned a heartwarming note after her much-anticipated film ‘Thank You For Coming’ starring Bhumi Pednekar took centre stage at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a series of pictures and videos from the TIFF gala night along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxQBc11uZOz/?img_index=1

The note read, “Thanku @rheakapoor n @karanboolani never in my wildest dreams did I think I wud b a part of a film@that wud have a global reception at such a prestigious festival that I wud have a theatre turn into a stadium n. Erupt into claps n whistles ! Things we spoke as women have found a international stage n the empathy n humour with which u both delt with a sensitive subject of female pleasure without showing sex was amazing !!!!!to see a prestigious jury n world media acknowledge that is just wow! So@Thanku n thanku for coming into my life ! Thanku @anilskapoor n the lovely ladies who made this film Wat it is !!! So proud! #thankyouforcoming #tiff #thankouforcomingattiff.”

The red carpet event was a star-studded affair, with the presence of the film's stellar cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila hit the red carpet of TIFF with none other than Anil Kapoor. Director Karan and producer Ektaa R Kapoor were also present.

They all walked the red carpet together in style. They all grooved to the beats of dhol while entering the venue.

Not only Ektaa, Anil Kapoor also shared a special post, “We're ecstatic for this mind-blowing opportunity to rock TIFF with 'Thank You For Coming'! This film isn't just a chick-flick; it's a fireworks show of love, sweat, and pure dedication from our squad!”

He added, “The energy and enthusiasm of the TIFF audience, the camaraderie among fellow filmmakers, and the platform it provides for storytelling has elevated all the films here.

The audience’s unwavering support has been the driving force behind 'Thank You For Coming's' success, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Once again, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for coming - with us to the Toronto International Film Festival!"#TIFF2023 #ThankYouForComing.”

'Thank You For Coming' delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. "Thank You For Coming" was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor