Ektaa R Kapoor to be conferred with Directorate Award at 2023 International Emmys

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Producer Ektaa R Kapoor will be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony.

The special award will be given to Ektaa on Nobember 20 at an event conducted in New York.

Sharing the update, Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement, "Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”

Ektaa is on cloud nine after getting to know about her award.

"Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it's a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life. Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level," she said.

Ekta has been a major figure in Indian television since starting Balaji in 1994, with her parents; Indian movie star and producer Jeetendra Kapoor and media executive Shobha Kapoor. She is credited with revamping India’s television landscape, pioneering an entire genre of television content and heralding India's satellite television boom. Under the Balaji banner, she has created and produced more than 17,000 hours of television and 45 films.

Through her banner, Ekta has produced several iconic TV shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' among others.

