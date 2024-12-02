Electric rides and Pink taxis: Uttar Pradesh govt unveils eco-friendly transport service for Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 : In a significant move towards ensuring smooth, safe, and eco-friendly travel for the millions of devotees expected at the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of an online booking system for electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) and e-autos.

The initiative, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the event, is part of the state's broader vision of creating a "Green Mahakumbh."

Starting from December 15 this year, devotees will be able to easily book e-rickshaws and e-autos through a dedicated app, much like popular ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Ola.

The service, which has been developed in collaboration with government and private transport providers, will feature fixed fares, verified drivers, and eco-friendly vehicles, ensuring a smooth and affordable travel experience for pilgrims from across the world.

The e-vehicles will be available for booking at key locations around Prayagraj, including the railway station, bus stand, airport, and major hotels.

With the Mahakumbh expected to attract a staggering 45 crore devotees, the introduction of this initiative aims to alleviate the transportation challenges faced by visitors during the event.

"By offering a fleet of environmentally-friendly electric vehicles, we aim to make the Mahakumbh Mela both a safe and sustainable experience for all," said Manu Gupta, Founder and Director of Comfy E Mobility, the startup responsible for this service.

"Our goal is to provide affordable and efficient transportation for the devotees, without the worry of inflated charges or untrained drivers," Manu Gupta added.

The platform will also ensure complete transparency in fare calculations, with a per-kilometre system in place to avoid the common issue of inflated fares seen with local rickshaw services.

All e-vehicles will be GPS-tracked, and the drivers will undergo comprehensive training to enhance customer service and ensure safety. Additionally, a dedicated call centre will be available for passengers to address any complaints or concerns.

To address the safety and comfort of women, the initiative will also feature a "Pink Taxi" service, operated exclusively by women drivers.

This service is designed to offer women devotees a safe and comfortable mode of transportation, particularly in an environment with large crowds.

The fleet of e-vehicles will begin with 300 e-rickshaws, which will cover major routes in Prayagraj and within the Kumbh Mela grounds.

As part of the service, drivers will also be trained in using Google Voice Assistance, ensuring accessibility for international devotees who may face language barriers.

The government's push for an eco-friendly Mahakumbh aligns with its broader environmental goals. By offering electric vehicles, the state hopes to reduce pollution in the region, particularly air pollution caused by the high volume of vehicles during the Mela.

Comfy E Mobility, the startup behind the initiative, is committed to sustainability and aims to help reduce the environmental impact of one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

"With this initiative, we are not only offering a convenient travel option for the devotees but also promoting environmental conservation," said RK Chauhan, CEO of Comfy E Mobility, adding, "We believe the Mahakumbh Mela offers a perfect opportunity to launch this eco-friendly service, which will also provide employment opportunities and contribute to cleaner air in the region."

Following the Mahakumbh, Comfy E Mobility plans to expand the service to other cities across Uttar Pradesh, furthering its mission of promoting electric vehicle use and reducing pollution in urban areas.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is expected to attract not only millions of Hindu devotees but also people from diverse communities around the world.

The introduction of the eco-friendly transportation system is being seen as a step towards integrating environmental consciousness with cultural and spiritual tourism.

"We hope that this service will not only enhance the experience of the pilgrims but also carry a strong message of environmental awareness and cultural harmony," said Chauhan.

With this new initiative, the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to be a landmark event, not just for its religious significance but also as a model of sustainable tourism.

