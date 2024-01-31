Elisabeth Moss reveals she is pregnant with first child, says "she's been really lucky"

Los Angeles [US], January 31 : British-American actor and film producer Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first child.

"Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked Moss, 41, to begin their interview.

"A little bit of both," the 'Mad Men' star replied.

Moss went on to say she has been "really lucky" during her pregnancy journey. "It's been going really well," she said asking Kimmel, 56, for advice.

To which the comedian said he was reminded of advice he and his wife Molly McNearney had received from Bill Murray when she was expecting one of their four children.

"He said, 'Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room],'" Kimmel recalled, adding that Murray also suggested bringing in battery-powered candles.

"Because the lighting is terrible in the room," Kimmel said. "It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."

Moss, however, withheld other information, such as the due date of her child.

Elisabeth Moss stars in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' a dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. Before the show's fifth season debuted in September 2022, the streamer renewed the show for a sixth and final season.

"It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point," Miller added.

During the show's season 5 finale FYC event in November 2022, Moss told People, "It was horrifying" that the show has only become more relevant since its debut.

"It's awful, It's way more than troubling," she said, adding that the show is "the most fulfilling, creative experience of my life."

Moss had previously been married to Fred Armisen for approximately a year, ending in divorce in 2011.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor