Elizabeth Banks turns ‘top aesthetician’, showcases competition in beauty world with ‘Skincare’

Los Angeles, Aug 6 Actress Elizabeth Banks will be seen showcasing the dark secrets of the beauty business in her upcoming film “Skincare”, where she will be seen playing “top aesthetician”.

Taking to Instagram, Banks shared the trailer of the film, which is slated to hit the big screen on August 16, and announced that the tickets are now available in the US.

The trailer was unveiled last month and is described as a fictional story inspired by a true story. In the trailer, Banks plays a top celebrity aesthetician named Hope Goldman and how her career is challenged after a rival aesthetician moves into her neighbourhood, reports people.com.

One morning, Banks’s character realizes that her e-mail has been hacked and the hacker has sent messages pretending to be her, begging for money and posting photographs of the aesthetician on the internet.

Bank and production company IFC Films captioned the trailer: “You don’t mess with the Queen #ElizabethBanks is top esthetician Hope Goldman in the twisted new thriller #Skincare. In theatres August 16. Tickets Now Available!”

Austin Peters, a longtime music video director, is making his feature directorial debut with “Skincare”. Peters co-wrote the script with screenwriters Sam Freilich and Deering Regan.

Last month, Banks recalled how she faced her “first choking incident” while she was alone in her vanity van during the break from shooting of her movie 'Skincare'.

She shared that the “scary” ordeal happened when she was enjoying lunch and a “little green pea” got lodged in her throat.

“I threw the door open – couldn’t make any noise, was so afraid. It was terrifying,” Banks had told Good Morning America.

She was spotted by a crew member who came over and asked “Are you choking?” before she was able to croak “Yes” – prompting him to “very calmly” give her the Heimlich manoeuvre.

