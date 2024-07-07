Elizabeth Debicki finds refreshing change in 'MaXXXine' role post 'The Crown'

Washington [US], July 7 : Elizabeth Debicki, known for her poignant portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown,' has shifted gears dramatically in her latest role as she stars in Ti West's horror sequel 'MaXXXine,' now showing in theatres.

Following her acclaimed stint as Princess Diana in the popular series, Debicki sat for an interview about her experience transitioning to the character of Elizabeth Bender in 'MaXXXine.'

"I shot this quite soon after wrapping on The Crown and I found it to be a very medicinal palate cleanser," she shared according to Deadline, highlighting the refreshing change the role offered her.

Debicki's performance as Princess Diana earned her a Golden Globe, stepping into the role after Emma Corrin.

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized how 'MaXXXine' presented a unique opportunity that resonated deeply with her.

"I have no idea why this came my way, except that when I read the script it felt symbiotic and I felt really connected to the role," she explained, noting the allure of the character and storyline.

In 'MaXXXine,' Debicki portrays Elizabeth Bender, a director pivotal to the narrative as she catapults Maxine Minx (played by Mia Goth) into the limelight amidst the backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

The film delves into the horror genre with elements of suspense and intrigue, showcasing Debicki's versatility beyond her previous roles.

Speaking about her approach to acting and the diverse roles she takes on, Debicki described the profession as a transformative experience.

"It's not really my job to see myself in certain ways, it's my job to become the thing that people need me to become," she remarked, as per Deadline,

This philosophy underscores her willingness to explore different facets of characters, evident in her portrayal of Liz Bender in 'MaXXXine.'

Furthermore, Debicki drew parallels between her character and the director Ti West, highlighting shared struggles and ambitions in the film industry. "There is some Ti in Liz Bender," she noted, indicating the personal connection she found with the role and its creator's vision.

'MaXXXine' was released in the theatres on July 3.

