Elizabeth Debicki wins Emmy for 'The Crown', says playing Princess Diana a 'privilege'

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : In a night full of dazzling stars and memorable moments, Elizabeth Debicki stood out at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15 (early Monday morning in India).

The Australian actress took home her first-ever Emmy trophy, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'.

Debicki, who portrayed the iconic royal during the series' final two seasons, expressed her deep gratitude in her acceptance speech.

"Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift. Thank you so much," she said, her voice tinged with emotion.

Her win was a fitting finale to a remarkable chapter for 'The Crown', which received a total of 18 nominations this year.

Debicki shared her joy in an interview with People Magazine, calling the accolades the perfect "cherry" on top of the series' long run.

"I was so thrilled that so many of us have been nominated. That just feels like the cherry on the cake, really, of such a nice thing," she remarked.

"The show's been running for a long time, and my cast and I have been kind of on this ride for nearly three years in a way, in terms of prep and then shooting and press, and so it's just a lovely end to a long and beautifulbut sometimes really challengingchapter as actors," she added.

This Emmy win was particularly sweet for Debicki, as she had been nominated previously for her portrayal of Diana in the show's fifth season, marking her first Emmy nod.

The competition in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category was fierce, with 'The Morning Show' dominating this year's nominations.

The series boasted four actresses in contention, including Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, Nicole Beharie, and Karen Pittman.

Christine Baranski, a seasoned Emmy veteran with 16 nominations under her belt, was also in the mix this year. Her role in 'The Gilded Age' marked her first nod for the series.

