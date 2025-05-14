Elizabeth Olsen joins cast of vampire thriller 'Flesh Of The Gods'

Washington [US], May 14 : Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Olsen has joined Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac to co-star in vampire thriller 'Flesh Of The Gods' from director Panos Cosmatos .

Isaac and Stewart will play Raoul and Alex, a married couple in 1980s Los Angeles who leave their luxurious skyscraper penthouse each evening to enter an electric twilight universe. When Raoul and Alex encounter the mysterious and intriguing Nameless (Olsen) and her hard-partying cabal, they are drawn into a beautiful, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence, reported Deadline.

The film is written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker, and is produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Gena Konstantinakos and Isaac for Mad Gene Media.

Olsen is most recognised for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes appearances in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the Disney+ series WandaVision. She made her debut in the critically acclaimed independent movie Martha Marcy May Marlene and has since starred in Wind River, Ingrid Goes West, and Godzilla, among other films.

'Flesh of the Gods' marks the fourth collaboration between Cosmatos and XYZ, as they produced the upcoming Miley Cyrus film Something Beautiful, which will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. They also have Nekrokosm in development with A24, as per the outlet.

Upcoming titles from XYZ Films include Banquet, starring Meghann Fahy and directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia; the SXSW thriller Hallow Road, directed by Babak Anvari and starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys; and The Trip starring Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Juliette Lewis and Timothy Olyphant, which is currently in post-production, reported Deadline.

