Elizabeth Olsen prefers theatrical releases, open to returning as Scarlet Witch

Washington DC [US], October 23 : Actress Elizabeth Olsen has made it clear she prefers projects with theatrical releases and will not sign onto studio films intended solely for streaming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don't want to make something where streaming is the end-all," Olsen said, adding, "I think it's important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space."

She continued, "That's why I like sports. I think it's really powerful for people to come together for something that they're excited about. We don't even audition in person anymore," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Olsen, who launched her career with the 2011 independent film Martha Marcy May Marlene, has since appeared in several major studio productions.

She is widely recognised for her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including her most recent appearance in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen starred as Scarlet Witch in Disney+'s 2021 show WandaVision.

She has also featured in streaming projects such as HBO Max's Love & Death and Facebook Watch's Sorry for Your Loss.

Reflecting on her experience in the MCU, Olsen said, "Making the films is fun. Goofy. It's ridiculous. We're grown people like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it's a character that I've gotten to return to so many times after over 10 years. It's good to put her down, and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again."

Olsen recently reiterated her willingness to reprise the Scarlet Witch role, provided it's done the right way. She said that the character has been "used well within Age of Ultron" and that WandaVision explored her in new and interesting ways. "If there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense," she added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Olsen noted that there are many benefits to working within the MCU. "It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It's a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working toward one goal," she said.

While Olsen does not currently have another MCU project lined up, she will next appear in A24's Eternity, a fantasy romantic comedy co-starring Miles Teller and Callum Turner. The film imagines an afterlife where the recently deceased have one week to decide with whom they want to spend eternity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

