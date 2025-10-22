Elizabeth Olsen talks about why she’d ‘jump' at playing Wanda in MCU again

Los Angeles, Oct 22 Actress Elizabeth Olsen has talked about her passion for moviemaking and even revealed that she would ‘jump” at the chance of playing Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) again.

In a recent interview, the actress also went on to explain why seeing films in a theater is essential. She went on to mention that she would rather star in films that get theatrical releases rather than be made only for streamers, reports deadline.com.

“If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where that’s the end-all,” Olsen told InStyle.

She added: “I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, and be together in a space. That’s why I like sports. I think it’s really powerful for people to come together for something that they’re excited about.”

During the interview, Olsen was asked about one of her most prominent roles, Wanda Maximoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen said she had “no idea” if her character was still alive after The Scarlet Witch was last seen in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On making Marvel films, Olsen said it’s “goofy” and “it’s ridiculous,” adding, “We’re grown people behaving like children on a playground. We’re flying. We’re shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I’ve gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

The actress said that working with Marvel gave her a “consistency of a community and a job.”

She added: “It’s financial security, I can make choices. It’s offered me value, and that’s useful when making independent movies.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor