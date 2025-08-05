Ella McCay trailer out: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis chemistry wins hearts in this political-comedy drama

Washington DC [US], August 5 : The makers of Emma Mackey starrer 'Ella McCay' have finally released the trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of a heartfelt chemistry between lead actors Emma and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film is helmed by Oscar-winning director James L Brooks to mark his return to direction on the big screen after over two decades.

According to Deadline, Emma Mackey stars as the titular character, an idealistic young woman in the movie who juggles her family and work life as a politician in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them.

The film is slated to release in the theatres on December 12, 2025.

The two-minute and thirty-five-second trailer opens with actress Julie Kavner's character prefacing the story as its narrator.

"I'm here to provide facts about Ella McCay. I've worked for her ever since she finished law school, so I'm not exactly neutral. I'm nuts about her," says Kavner, who voiced Marge in The Simpsons.

The trailer then cuts to MacKey's character, Ella, stepping out of an escort car to talk to her aunt Helen, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, about "a ridiculously serious problem."

The video clip then introduces Ella's estranged father, played by Woody Harrelson, adding more problems in her already obstacle-prone life.

Her aunt warns that she is about to add to McCay's problems because Ella's estranged father (Woody Harrelson) has come back into her life, as shown in the clip.

As per the trailer, Ella becomes governor and shares an emotional moment with her aunt, thinking about her mother.

Later in the clip, Helen encourages Ella to let a good scream out to let her frustration out, but she fears she won't be able to stop. At the end, the pair trade primal screams.

The 20th Century Studios (the official distributor of the film) shared the trailer of the film on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

The cast of Ella McCay also includes Jack Lowden as Ella's husband, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks and Albert Brooks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor