Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi commemorate 19th anniversary with fun advice for fans

Washington [US], December 3 : American comedian Ellen DeGeneres and Australian-American former actor Portia de Rossi decided to answer fans' questions in a video released on Instagram on Friday to commemorate their 19th dating anniversary.

"19 years ago today Portia and I started dating, and what better way to celebrate than by answering some of your advice questions? Happy anniversary, Portia," DeGeneres wrote in the caption.

The women were asked to give their top dating advice. DeGeneres allowed de Rossi to go first. "Oh, what would you say, love? We have a healthy relationship," she prompted her.

The actor advised never lying about anything.

"Ever. Don't ever lie," agreed DeGeneres.

"Ever," continued de Rossi.

"Like, gee, does this sweater look good on me? Not really. You know, maybe go for something else right?"

De Rossi said, "I was about to talk to you about the cream," referring to DeGeneres' look.

DeGeneres admitted to being blatantly honest with de Rossi and others, to which her wife responded, "She will say what she feels. And I always know where I stand."

According to the former Ellen presenter, it is also critical to frequently compliment your mate. "You shouldn't take someone for granted. I tell [de Rossi] she's pretty all the time. I mean, she's not but..." she explained.

Another fan wondered whether the women prefer smooth or crunchy peanut butter. DeGeneres stated that she did not have a preference. "I'm bi when it comes to peanut butter," she quipped as the video ended.

In August, DeGeneres and de Rossi, who married in 2008, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. At the time, the talk show veteran paid a touching Instagram tribute to her longtime love. "To my wife of 15 years," she wrote. "I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you're in it. Happy anniversary."

DeGeneres was stunned earlier this year with a vow renewal ceremony overseen by close friend Kris Jenner. On January 31, their friends and family gathered for what they believed was a birthday party for de Rossi, but instead, the Ally McBeal star strolled in wearing her wedding gown.

"You don't have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me," she told DeGeneres in speech at the event.

