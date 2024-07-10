Ellen Pompeo set to reprise Meredith Grey role in extended 'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 stint

Washington [US], July 10 : In a promising turn of events for fans of the long-running medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy,' Ellen Pompeo is slated to make a substantial return to the screen as Dr Meredith Grey in the upcoming season 21.

Pompeo, who not only stars as the iconic character but also serves as an executive producer, will grace viewers with her presence in at least seven episodes of the series, according to confirmation from The Hollywood Reporter.

Pompeo's return comes after intermittent appearances across the previous seasons, with notable absences due to her commitments outside of 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Following her decision to step back from her regular role, Pompeo has ventured into producing and starring in other projects, including a limited series titled 'Natalia' for Hulu.

With production on 'Natalia' wrapping up soon, Pompeo's availability has opened the door for potentially more appearances in the medical drama beyond the confirmed episodes.

The actress's role as Meredith Grey has been pivotal to the show's enduring success, spanning nearly two decades and over 400 episodes.

Her character's recent storyline saw a temporary departure from Grey Sloan Memorial and subsequent return, maintaining her presence through voiceover narration even during her onscreen absence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Shonda Rhimes has emphasised the indispensable nature of Pompeo's character in the series, affirming that the show would not continue without Meredith Grey.

Despite Rhimes' reduced involvement in day-to-day operations, she remains a guiding force behind the scenes, offering guidance and support to current showrunner Meg Marinis.

Reflecting on the series' trajectory and future, Rhimes acknowledged the ongoing evolution of 'Grey's Anatomy' and its enduring appeal to viewers.

She remains committed to overseeing its creative direction, ensuring that the spirit of the show remains intact while welcoming new developments.

As Pompeo gears up to reprise her role, expectations are high among fans eager to see how Meredith Grey's journey will unfold in the upcoming season.

The exact premiere date for season 21 of 'Grey's Anatomy' remains to be announced, but Pompeo's confirmed return has already sparked anticipation and excitement among its fans.

