Elli AvrRam on ‘Zaar Zaar’: It Was Fun to Push Myself and Try a New Dance Style

Actress Elli AvrRam has set the internet abuzz with her electrifying dance moves in her latest song Zaar Zaar, winning over fans all over again. The unfiltered beauty, known for her infectious energy and graceful screen presence, has left fans thoroughly impressed with her sizzling moves and effortless expressions in the newly released track.

Talking about her love for dancing and the experience of shooting Zaar Zaar, Elli says, “I love to dance and that’s something I am extremely passionate about, apart from acting. When I heard the song, I immediately loved the beats, the vibe and the way Farhan has done rapping along with Neeti Mohan’s beautiful voice. I have known the song’s choreographer-director Rahul Shetty for so many years and we have always been wanting to work with each other and he always wanted to give me a dance style which I have never done before.”

The actress shares that she’s always keen on experimenting and challenging herself as an artist. “I always love to push myself and do something where I also get to grow as an artist. I was happy when Rahul told me that it was a hard core dance number and I was really excited about it — to attempt a dance style which was new to me. It was really fun to push myself. Hopefully, my fans will love it because I know they have been waiting to see me in a dance number. I am happy to present Zaar Zaar to them. The response that I have been receiving from everybody is amazing,” she adds.

Elli also revealed that the song was shot in just one day — making the entire experience even more memorable. “The prep was more about rehearsing for a new dance style and getting my body used to it, since I am trained in ballet dance form in which your posture needs to be always graceful and movements very gentle and soft. And Zaar Zaar was more about having a different type of body language and moves, sporting a different attitude. It had to be aggressive and sassy. I had to work thoroughly to get the feel correct.”

As Elli basks in the love pouring in for Zaar Zaar, she teases that more exciting projects are on the way. “There is something special which will come out before this year ends and then a lot of other exciting things which are lined up for 2026,” she concludes.