Elli AvrRam opens up about her deep connection with Lord Krishna

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actress Elli AvrRam recently opened up about her deep spiritual connection with Lord Krishna.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she revealed that her journey of faith began after coming to India, inspired by her uncle who affectionately called her “Krishna.” Elli, who was recently spotted at Iskcon temple, in Juhu, explained how this bond continues to grow beautifully over time. The ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ actress mentioned that ever since she arrived in India, she has been immersing herself in learning more about Indian spirituality and traditions, which has deepened her understanding and strengthened her connection with Lord Krishna.

When asked how deeply she believes in Lord Krishna, Elli explained that her faith is profound and personal. “I believe in Lord Krishna a lot. I have a beautiful connection with him. Ever since I have come to India, I have started learning all these things. My uncle has given me the name Krishna. He used to call me Krishna Ali. Since then, my journey has started. It is a beautiful connection that is growing.”

Speaking about her outfit during the spiritual visit, the actress revealed that she chose a sari she had purchased from Bihar. “I am wearing a beautiful saree and I bought this from Bihar when I was going for my shoot India with Ali. It is one of my favourite saris.”

On the professional front, Elli AvrRam recently teamed up with Moroccan singing sensation Saad Lamjarred for the song “Homa Dol.” She shared that the collaboration was something she had long envisioned and hoped would materialize.

Talking about the song, Elli AvrRam had earlier told IANS, “For me it was like two dreams come true in one song ever since I discovered Saad Lamjarred, the super famous Arabic Moroccan singer when he released his Arabic song that became a superhit. Ever since then I've been manifesting that one day I want to do a music video with this artist.”

“So, when the team of the music video reached out to me and said they want to cast me for the song Homa Dol opposite Saad Lamjarred, it made me realise how one should always dare to dream and it can really come through. The second thing is that I've always dreamt of doing a period drama sporting those beautiful ancient looks, like a complete princess from back in time and I actually got to do it. I actually felt like a princess while shooting for it.”

