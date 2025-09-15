Elli AvrRam talks about the importance of ‘lifting heavy weights’ for women

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Elli AvrRam has talked about her approach to fitness and shared the importance of mental well-being and “lifting heavy weights”.

The actress had attended a book launch event. It was at the event, she spoke about her approach to her mental and physical health.

Elli shared: “I start my day with a 30-minute meditation session, which I practice every day. If I miss it, the entire day feels quite different compared to when I do it.”

She added: “Earlier, I enjoyed doing Pilates, but at a certain stage—maybe age-related or just a natural progression—I realized the importance of lifting heavy weights, especially for women. So now I include that in my routine as well.”

She talked about how she combines different forms of exercise to achieve a holistic lifestyle.

“Along with meditation and weight training, I mix in yoga and Pilates. These elements together allow me to work on both my mind and body, which I believe are deeply interconnected.”

“Yoga, for me, is not just about maintaining a lean body—it’s much deeper… it’s about holistic well-being, nurturing both physical and mental health,” she said.

Elli has also acted in Sweden, most notably in the 2008 crime-drama Forbjuden Frukt, where she played Selen, the teen girlfriend of the lead character.

It was in 2012, when the 35-year-old actress moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in the Hindi film industry. She first got a TV commercial break with Bollywood’s very own Khiladi star Akshay Kumar and then was seen in the 2013 film “Mickey Virus” starring Maniesh Paul.

The actress participated in Bigg Boss 7, gaining household recognition after a 10-week run. The season was won by actress Gauahar Khan.

After planting her feet in Bollywood, Elli was seen in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Naam Shabana, Poster Boys and Baazaar.

Her dance numbers, including “Chamma Chamma” from Fraud Saiyaan and “Zila Hilela” from Jabariya Jodi, were popular online. She featured in the music video Haaye Oye, played Jesse in Malang, made her Tamil debut with Dhanush in Naane Varuvean and starred in the hit song “Har Funn Maula” with Aamir Khan.

