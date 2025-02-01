Elliot Page, Himesh Patel to be seen in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Los Angeles [US], February 1 : Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton will be seen as the supporting cast of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the epic poem by Homer.

Page is a Nolan veteran, having the memorable role of architecture grad student Ariadne in 2010's Inception. Patel too is a Nolan alum, with a role in 2020's Tenet, while Irwin had the memorable voice role of TARS the robot in Interstellar, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as a "mythic action epic," the movie will bring the timeless tale to the big screen in a format never seen before, as per Deadline. The film will be shot using cutting-edge Imax technology, offering a visually immersive experience for audiences worldwide.

In a statement, Universal highlighted the grand scale of the project, emphasizing, "Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. It will bring Homer's foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time."

According to the studio, 'The Odyssey' is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. The quartet of actors join a cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Benny Safdie.

One of the most iconic works of Western literature, Homer's 'The Odyssey' tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home following the Trojan War, as per Deadline.

Along the way, Odysseus encounters divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens.

The narrative explores themes of heroism, loyalty, intelligence, and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. It culminates with the hero's long-awaited reunion with his wife, Penelope.

