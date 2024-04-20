Elliot Page plans to adapt ‘The Darkness Outside Us’ for big screen

Los Angeles, April 20 Hollywood actor Elliot Page is toying around with the idea of developing the sci-fi novel ‘The Darkness Outside Us’ as a movie.

The actor has optioned the novel from Eliot Schrefer through his company Pageboy Productions and is planning to bring it to the big screen, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The young adult novel has been described as a "mind-bending sci-fi mystery and tender love story about two boys aboard a spaceship sent on a rescue mission."

As per ‘Female First UK’, Page and his Pageboy Productions partners Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey, said in a statement: “We are proud to stand behind Eliot’s remarkable work. 'The Darkness Outside Us' is exactly the type of story we want to champion. It’s subversive and deeply human at its core. It’s a complex love story, an inventive thriller, and a space epic with twists at every turn. We cannot wait to take the next steps towards getting it on the big screen.”

The news was first shared by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. Schrefer added: “What would I hope for most for my novel? An agile, young, motivated production company that’s buzzy in Hollywood - and that’s just what I got with PAGEBOY Productions. I’m so excited by their vision for 'The Darkness Outside Us' and honoured to have the talents of Elliot and Matt and Tuck and the rest of the team devoted to it.”

Schrefer released ‘The Darkness Outside Us’ in 2021 and its sequel 'The Brightness Between Us' will drop in October.

