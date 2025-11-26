Elnaaz Norouzi: I choose projects I can do and not worry how I will fit in

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who has worked across multiple industries and countries, opened up about the hurdles she faced while starting out in a new land with a new language and an unfamiliar film ecosystem.

Reflecting on her early years, the Iranian-German actress, who was born in Tehran, said that embracing languages became her quickest route into different markets.

Elnaaz told IANS: “When you think you are a citizen of the world and want to work in different markets, learning the language is the quickest way in.”

The actress, who is known for her multilingual fluency, added: “You must have read I speak Hindi, English, Punjabi, Urdu, Farsi, German and French - yes I make a great travelling companion. It does make my life easy.”

Elnaaz said choosing the right projects has always been her approach, without worrying about fitting in.

“I choose projects I can do and not worry how I will fit in. It does have challenges sometimes because people think it is not possible for me to be able to do so but once they get over that doubt, it's all good.”

For her, auditions and meetings remain the most honest way to dispel doubts.

“I am patient like that so I wait for them to catch up. Auditions and meetings - best way for anyone to know if you have what that role needs.”

Elnaaz, who is known for playing the role of Zoya Mirza in Indian crime thriller Sacred Games, was recently seen in “Mastiii 4,” which was released theatrically on 21 November.

The film brings back the trio Amar, Meet and Prem, who feel trapped in their boring married routines and start longing for the excitement of their younger days. When they hear about a "Love Visa" that allows a week of complete freedom, they rush into the plan hoping for fun and mischief.

Their adventure quickly spirals out of control when their wives also decide to break the rules in their own way.

