Elnaaz Norouzi misses a wedding where Ranveer Singh performed due to a high fever

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi recently had to miss a grand wedding where Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was performing due to being unwell with a high fever.

In an Instagram post, Elnaaz informed her fans that she has been battling a high fever for the past three days. She shared that doctors suspect it might be malaria or dengue, although she is still waiting for the test results. The actress also reassured her followers that she is resting and taking all the necessary precautions to recover. She also mentioned that while she focuses on her health, she will be stepping away from social media for a while.

Norouzi shared a note on her gram stories that read, “Hey everyone, I’ve been down with a high fever for the past three days, and the doctors suspect it might be malaria or dengue (waiting for results). I m resting and taking all the necessary care, but I will be off social media for a bit. My team will continue to handle everything brand-related in the meanwhile. Sending you all love; I will be back soon.”

Interestingly, due to her health scare, Norouzi missed a wedding where Ranveer Singh performed. A video that went viral showed the actor dancing to his popular track "Malhari," with the groom and his family members joining in and matching his energy and dance moves.

On the professional front, Elnaaz Norouzi was recently seen in the show “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.” The series, featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna, wove a gripping tale of politics, power, and ambition, offering a captivating look at the complex dynamics at play. The show delved into the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, highlighting how perception-building has become a critical factor in the modern era of war and conflict.

The actress had earlier spoken about portraying dual roles in the show and stated, “Playing two characters in the same series is a thrilling challenge. As an actor you always want a challenging role with layers, and so you delve deeper into the psychology of each character. It may look seamless on the screen, but a lot of effort goes into it.”

