Elnaaz Norouzi Ventures Deeper Into Her Passion for Music, Is Collaboration With Rihanna’s Music Producer on Cards?

Actress - Singer Elnaaz Norouzi has made her mark on the acting front. Recently, she broke the internet with her rendition of Jamal Kudu , Jamal Jamaloo. Elnaaz Norouzi was has been seen going to Los Angeles a lot recently, it seems the actress is planning something big on the international front .

A source reveals, "Elnaaz has been meeting a lot of music producers while she is in LA. She is spotted with renowned names and is maybe discussing a possible collaboration. There are murmurs that she will be possibly collaborating with Rihanna music producer and will be dropping an announcement soon."

Also as she has announced on her Instagram, Elnaaz is gearing up for her Hindi singing debut alongside a well-known singer, we hope to hear an announcement soon . On the work front, Elnaaz is shooting for multiple projects, which include 2 films and a series, and she has been taking her music career seriously and will be dropping more singles in the future.