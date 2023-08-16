Elon Musk takes dig at Mark Zuckerberg, says, “….opposite of an escape artist is”

Los Angeles [US], August 16 : Mark Zuckerberg's decision to not fight Elon Musk seems to have made the latter dub the CEO of Meta an "escape artist". In an unexpected turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg has announced his intention to leave behind the ongoing feud that had captivated the tech world's attention.

After a heated exchange of words, the renowned figures of the tech realm, Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, had considered resolving their rivalry through an unconventional means – a cage fight. However, the anticipated showdown took a new twist as Zuckerberg chose to drop the idea of a fight.

Zuckerberg had expressed his disappointment at Musk's failure to confirm a date for their billion-dollar confrontation. Zuckerberg also felt that he and Musk held differing viewpoints on how to approach the proposed fight.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk wrote, “I am whatever the opposite of an escape artist is.”

This all started when Zuckerberg through a post indicated that he has backed off from the fight.

In a post on Threads, he said that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post.

He wrote about how Musk never showed any interest in having a proper MMA fight.

Musk also gave a befitting reply, saying, “Zuck is a chicken.”

According to Variety, a series of back-and-forth messages between the CEOs of Meta and X/Twitter first sparked discussions potential about MMA-style cage match. “I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk wrote in response to a thread on Twitter from June 20. This statement started the conversation.

Musk recently announced on his social media accounts that the "Zuck v Musk fight" would be live-streamed via X, with all proceeds going to charity.

Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter, when he wrote on Threads, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

