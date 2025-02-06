Elton John, Brandi Carlile unite for new music album

Los Angeles, Feb 6 Legendary musician Sir Elton John is set to join forces with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile for their upcoming album which is set to debut in April this year.

The 77-year-old music icon and Brandi, 43, have teamed up to record 'Who Believes In Angels?'. The album will hit the airwaves on April 4, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Elton, who retired from touring in 2023 after his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, explained, "This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. 'Who Believes In Angels?' feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Brandi relished the experience of working with Elton, explaining that he helped to create an "inspiring environment to work in".

The singer also found recording the new record to be a "joyful" experience. Brandi said, "I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family”.

She further mentioned, “The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me”.

The album consists of 10 tracks.

