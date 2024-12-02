Elton John has lost his sight following an eye infection

Los Angeles, Dec 2 Music icon and five-time Grammy winner Elton John has revealed that he has lost his sight following an eye infection.

The singer said at a performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical that he was only able to enjoy the show in an auditory manner, per the BBC.

“I have lost my sight and I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed listening to it,” he said on stage at the charity event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation held at The Dominion Theatre in London on Sunday evening, reports deadline.com.

According to the Daily Mail, he was assisted off stage by his husband David Furnish.

“To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews,” he added, according to the Daily Mail.

He added: “It’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight. Thank you for coming!”

Last week, he revealed that his eyesight had deteriorated and that plans for a new album were put on hold as a result of the health issue.

He said: “It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside. I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see.”

“ And my left eye is not the greatest. So there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

He continued, “Because I can do something like this (interview), but going into the studio and recording — I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric for a start. We’re taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment that’s really what we’re concentrating on. It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen. And it kind of floored me and I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

Despite this, John expressed his gratitude amid the promotion of his forthcoming documentary Elton John: It’s Never Too Late.

“I’m so lucky, I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor