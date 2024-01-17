Elton John says he is on "Cloud Nine" after his Emmy win

Los Angeles [US], January 17 : British singer and pianist Elton John has all the reasons to celebrate. The 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' singer won an Emmy for 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium', a concert documentary that streamed on an OTT platform, reported People.

He took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness and wrote, "We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful."

He also told fans that he was unable to accept the award in person due to a recent "knee operation."

"A gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos," he joked. "My heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team."

"Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years," he continued, after listing out the people he wished to thank for their help. "Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here's to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!"

As the recipient of an EGOT, which stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, John ascends to the elite and takes his position alongside other renowned artists such as Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Hudson, Mel Brooks, John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

According to People, Amy Poehler, who presented the award, hinted to his new status in her introduction to his nomination, adding, "Now I can't speak for Elton, but, 'EGOT' to be excited about that."

Though John was not in attendance, the special's producers went up to receive the award on his behalf, saying that he "sent his love and thanks" to the voters.

"We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton's last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney's first ever live global stream," one of the producers said while accepting John's Emmy onstage. "We did not know it was gonna be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He's done so much great for society who is all of our heroes. We didn't know that it was gonna win him an EGOT."

In a separate press release following the achievement, John - the 19th person to ever win the coveted four Oscars said, "I am tremendously humbled to be joining the unbelievably gifted club of EGOT winners today. The path to this point has been filled with passion, devotion, and unwavering support from my followers all across the world."

"Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful," he said.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, which debuted on Disney+, received three Emmy nominations. The singer filmed the special on Nov. 20, 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. A documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend was also released alongside it, reported People.

