Elton John’s unique promotional strategy sparks health concerns

Los Angeles, Sep 13 Legendary singer-songwriter Sir Elton John sent his fans into panic mode. He recently shared a photograph of himself in which he appears seemingly bedridden in hospital.

His feet are draped in a glittering cast. However, the pictures were posted just to publicise his appearance in the upcoming ‘Spinal Tap 2’ sequel.

The veteran singer uploaded an array of images on his Instagram showing him in a hospital gown, wearing rhinestone-covered leg casts and a neck brace. He was seen surrounded by floral arrangements and fellow cast members.

The pictures led many supporters to assume John had been admitted to hospital, with messages expressing hopes for his quick recovery.

"Get better soon with the Favor of God, Sir Elton John", penned one concerned follower. A second fan commented, "Sending you love. Your music got me through a lot of dark times”.

However, John clarified in his caption that the situation was staged for promotional purposes. “Rocked too hard... ended up in a cast! Backstage with Spinal Tap”, he wrote. “The new film, Spinal Tap II, and album are out today, featuring me on ‘Listen To The Flower People’ and ‘Stonehenge.’ Thanks for having me be a part of it!”.

Elton John is a British singer, pianist, and composer. He became famous in the early 1970s with songs like ‘Your Song’, ‘Rocket Man’, and ‘Candle in the Wind’. He is known for his piano-driven music and theatrical performances, and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

His collaborations with lyricist Bernie Taupin shaped much of his success. Elton has won multiple awards, including Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony. Beyond music, he is a prominent philanthropist, especially in the fight against HIV/AIDS, founding the Elton John AIDS Foundation to support prevention and treatment efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor