Elvish Yadav Admits to Arranging Snake Venom in Rave Parties: Report

A day after Noida Police arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in connection with a probe into the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party. On Monday, a report by NDTV said that Elvish has confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him, as per police sources. According to reports, Elvish Yadav, who had earlier denied involvement in the snake venom case, also admitted during his questioning that he knew the other accused arrested for supplying snake venom last year.

The five others, who were arrested and are now out on bail, were identified as Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur.

Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and singer from Gurugram, became a household name after winning the Big Boss OTT 2 reality show hosted by Salman Khan in 2023. The Noida police on Sunday arrested Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case, in which he and five others were accused of selling snake venom at rave parties in the National Capital Region.Elvish has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, and 'was called in for questioning at Sector 20 police station on Sunday', as per officials aware of the matter. Elvish is also accused of using snakes in his video shoots.On November 3 last year, Elvish and five others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom to a party in Noida’s Sector 51. The development took place after an animal welfare activist, Gaurav Gupta, who is associated with an NGO, People For Animals, approached the Sector 49 police station.

