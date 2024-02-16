Elvish Yadav Case: Forensic Analysis Reveals Snake Venom at Rave Party

A police investigation into a rave party in Noida, India, has found evidence of snake venom from cobra and krait species. Six individuals, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, were previously charged with allegedly supplying the venom at the event. Samples collected from the party were sent for analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Jaipur. The recent report confirms the presence of snake venom, potentially strengthening the case against the accused. This development could lead to legal consequences for Yadav.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation November 3 and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket. After Elvish's name surfaced, he claimed he has no role to play in the racket and is being falsely framed by Maneka Gandhi. However, a video of Elvish posing with a model and snakes had also gone viral on social media platforms. However, the 26-year-old YouTuber took to his X account back then to clarify that the video is from the shoot of one of his music videos.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.