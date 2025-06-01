Elvish Yadav on ‘Roadies Double Cross’: Gang Elvish showed how real game is played

Mumbai, June 1 Youtube sensation Elvish Yadav, who turned gang leader for the first time in “MTV Roadies Double Cross”, won the season as contestant Kushal “Gullu” Tanwar from his team lifted the trophy on Sunday evening.

“Double Cross ka theme tha, aur humne har move meinuska asli matlab dikhaya. System hang karna sirf shabd nahi, ek soch hai – aur aaj woh soch jeet gayi. Gang Elvish ne dikhaya ki asli game kaise khela jaata hai. (The theme was 'Double Cross,' and in every move, we showed its true meaning. To hang the system isn't just words, it's a mindset – and today that mindset won. Gang Elvish showed how the real game is played," said Elvish.

The proud gang leader in a statement added: “From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn’t just win tasks, he won hearts. His journey defines what Roadies Double Cross is all about — unpredictability, loyalty, and passion. I couldn’t have asked for a better gang member in my debut season!"

As a contestant Kushal took everyone by surprise after he ditched his gang leader Gautam Gulati for Elvish Yadav. From being picked in a fierce bidding war by Elvish in the additions to forming one of the most heartfelt bonds of the season, Gullu’s journey was a rollercoaster. His calculated moves, intense performances, and emotional vulnerability made him a force to reckon with.

In a breathtaking finale challenge that pushed physical limits and mental strength, Gullu beat contestants Hartaj and Rishabh.

Gullu, who took home the cash prize of ten lakh rupees said: “Double Cross ka matlab sapne suna tha, maine karke dikhaya. Jab samjha ki Elvish bhai ke saath game next level jayega, maine decision liya — aur aaj trophy mere haath mein hai. Gang Elvish ne mujhe woh space diya jahan main full power mein khel saka. Yahi toh hai asli Roadies. (Everyone had heard the meaning of 'Double Cross,' I showed it by doing it. When I understood that the game would go next level with Elvish bhai, I made the decision — and today the trophy is in my hands. Gang Elvish gave me that space where I could play with full power. This is the real Roadies.")

Ecstatic about the win, Gullu added: “Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn’t just a title — it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone. This win is more than a trophy.”

He said it is a "symbol — for every person who’s ever felt alone, who’s ever been told they’re not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. And that’s what this victory is: not fame, not glory — but proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything.”

Rannvijay Singha, Host and heart of Roadies, added that: This season had it all - drama, betrayal, redemption, and a finale that kept us on the edge. Gullu’s journey reminded everyone why Roadies isn’t just a show, it’s a battleground of transformation.”

“MTV Roadies: Double Cross” is the twentieth season of MTV Roadies.

Talking about Elvish launched a new YouTube channel, titled Elvish Yadav Vlogs in November 2019. His channel had 15.5 million subscribers and 134 million views as of February 2024. He made daily vlogs and criticised movies with his friends and family on this channel. He also started a new gaming channel Elvish Yadav Gaming in May 2023.

In 2023, he participated as a wildcard-entrant on the captive reality show Bigg Boss OTT (Hindi season 2) and emerged as the winner.

“MTV Roadies Double Cross” is streaming now on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor