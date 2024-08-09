"Embrace timeless beauty and personal comfort": Mira Kapoor's tips for brides-to-be

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Mira Kapoor turned heads as the showstopper for Jade by Monica and Karishma's latest bridal collection, 'A Bride's Reverie.'

The event showcased the elegance and modernity of bridal couture, with Kapoor captivating the audience through her sophisticated style.

In a conversation with ANI, Mira Rajput Kapoor shared her bridal fashion philosophy.

Reflecting on her wedding in 2015, where she opted for a pastel pink lehenga instead of the traditional red, Kapoor emphasized the importance of choosing a timeless and personal bridal ensemble.

"I felt magical. You should look happy, it should be something that you would be comfortable in and it's something that you are gonna love 25 years later and pass it down to your daughter and daughter-in-law. It's about heritage, legacy, and tradition. So it should be timeless," Kapoor stated.

For the show, Kapoor wore a stunning blue bridal outfit featuring long layers and intricate sequined embroidery.

The modern twist came with a chic bib and bralette top, complemented by minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail, accessorized with a delicate choker necklace.

Fashion designer Monica, co-founder of Jade, discussed the evolving nature of bridal couture. "Bridal couture is not about trends; every bride should feel special in the colour that suits her, and depending on where the wedding is," Monica explained.

Kapoor also noted the shift in bridal fashion, observing a change in brides' approach. "What has evolved is the bride's sense of learning; she wants to do what makes her happy, and it's nice to see that happening," she said.

