'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut unveils first track 'Singhasan Khali Karo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first track 'Singhasan Khali Karo' from her upcoming political drama 'Emergency'.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana treated fans with a song video.

Reviving the iconic anthem 'Singhasan Khali Karo Ki Janta Aati Hai', originally penned by the legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, this powerful track echoes through India's darkest political hour.

The song was composed by Maestro G.V. Prakash Kumar and the lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The vocals of powerhouse trio of Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar.

Talking about the song, Kangana said, "In the 1970s, the people of India rallied together and found their voice in 'Singhasan Khali Karo', a slogan that challenged the tyranny of Mrs. Indira Gandhi's premiership. These were the words of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, celebrated as the poet of rebellion and they became Jayaprakash Narayan's call for Total Revolution. This clarion call shook the very foundations of power, its aftershocks birthing new parties and ideologies. Every patriot became a foot soldier in the army of democracy and the sentiments of this movement live on in the DNA of Indian politics. It's incredible to collaborate with maestro G V Prakash, who captured the emotional resonance of this revolution in the song."

Music composer G V Prakash Kumar shared, "Composing 'Singhasan Khali Karo' was an extraordinary journey. It is an outcome of diving deep into the raw, revolutionary spirit of the 1970s, and bringing it to life through music is an honour. It was a privilege to work with the immensely talented Manoj Muntashir, whose powerful lyrics capture the essence of resistance and the fight for justice. The experience was made even more memorable by the incredible vocal powerhouse trio of Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar. Together, we aimed to create a song that not only tributes the struggles of the past but also reminds the masses of their power."

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Recently, makers intrigued the audience with the official trailer.

The trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career.

It also gives glimpses into the various issues that the film touches including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

