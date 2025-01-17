Emergency public review: Fans calls Kangana's political drama a "must-watch"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film 'Emergency' hit theatres today on January 17. While the political drama had a slow opening at the box office as per early estimates, it has received positive feedback from viewers.

Directed by the 'Queen' actress herself, the film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, moviegoers shared their thoughts after watching the first half of the film.

"The first half was really good. The characters have been portrayed well, the cinematography is impressive, and the acting is excellent. So far, I'm enjoying it," Shyam, a moviegoer, toldafter the interval.

Another viewer, Nikhil, who was equally impressed, said, "The film has shown events up to 1975 so far, and it's amazing. It's a must-watch for the younger generation to understand India's past. Kangana Ma'am's portrayal of Indira Gandhi is unbeatableno one else could have played this role better. I'm excited to see the second half."

Kanpur also saw similar responses at theatres from fans, where they had great things to say about the movie.

"This is an outstanding film. Kangana Ranaut has done a fantastic job as both an actress and director. Her performance as Indira Gandhi is exceptional," said a fan named Garvit to ANI, after watching the film.

Another fan, Rajkumar, added, "The film is very well-made. I hope Kangana creates more amazing movies like this in the future."

The political drama, which had a lukewarm start at the box office, stars Anupam Kher apart from Kangana in the film. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.

