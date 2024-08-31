'Emergency' row: Lyricist Manoj Muntashir comes out in support of film, says it's an "honest" project

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been embroiled in controversies for some time now.

From facing backlash from several Sikh groups to not getting a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet, 'Emergency' is clearly having a tough time ahead of its release. However, amid the uproar, the film's team is quite optimistic.

On Saturday, during the music launch of the film in the national capital, lyricist Manoj Muntashir spoke withand assured that "Emergency is an honest film."

"Emergency is a good and honest film and those who doubt that it will show only one side, there is nothing like that. I have got the opportunity to write songs for this film," he said.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry.

On Friday, Kangana, who is also a politician, took to social media and posted a video in which she claimed that the censor board has been receiving death threats regarding a few scenes in the film.

"There are rumours that our film 'Emergency' has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but its certification has been stopped because of several threats," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to doblackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events. It is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.

