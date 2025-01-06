'Emergency' trailer out: Kangana Ranaut portrays Indira Gandhi with grace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : After facing multiple delays due to clearance issues with the Central Board of Film Certification, the trailer of the much-awaited political drama 'Emergency' starring actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has been unveiled.

The film, which was initially planned for a release on September 6 last year, looks into one of the most crucial chapters in India's history. The film is directed by Kangana herself and features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhary.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency is set to hit theatres on January 17.

The movie revolves around the life and times of Indira Gandhi, India's first female Prime Minister, and the controversial Emergency period of 1975.

The trailer opens with Anupam Kher, who plays Jayaprakash Narayan, penning a letter to Indira Gandhi from prison. Kangana Ranaut, as Indira Gandhi, is seen delivering some impactful lines, such as, "Main hi cabinet hun" (I am the cabinet) and "Indira is India." Shreyas Talpade plays a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, while Mahima Chaudhary appears as Pupul Jayakar. The late Satish Kaushik is seen in one of his final roles as Jagjivan Ram.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Kangana captioned it, "1975, Emergency A Defining chapter in Indian History. Indira: India's most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos."

Check out the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEeE4VAKWB5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Speaking about the film, Kangana in a press note shared the film's team, said, "After a long journey filled with challenges, I'm glad that our film Emergency will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant. Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones."

