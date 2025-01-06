Emergency Trailer Released: Kangana Ranaut Brings India’s Darkest Chapter to Life

History is about to repeat itself as the highly awaited period political drama Emergency is just two weeks away from theaters. With the release of the second trailer, anticipation is sky-high as Kangana Ranaut not only stars in but also directs this bold cinematic retelling of one of the most controversial periods in Indian politics. 2025 marks 50 years since the 1975 Emergency, and Kangana’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi has left audiences in awe. From her uncanny resemblance to Gandhi to her flawless embodiment of the late Prime Minister's body language, mannerisms, and voice, Kangana is not merely playing a character—she is channeling history itself.

The new trailer delivers even more intensity and political firepower than the first, capturing the tumultuous days of 1975 and Gandhi’s infamous declaration, “Indira is India.” The film brings to life the political chessboard of the time, from Jayaprakash Narayan's fiery protests (Anupam Kher) to young Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratorical brilliance (Shreyas Talpade). Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Milind Soman), Pupul Jayakar (Mahima Choudhary), and Jagjivan Ram (the late Satish Kaushik) also play pivotal roles in this gripping drama.

Kangana Ranaut says, "After a long journey filled with challenges, I'm glad that our film Emergency will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant. Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones."

Producer Umesh KR Bansal says, "As we mark 50 years since the 1975 Emergency, this film isn’t just a historical retelling—it’s a reflection on the resilience of democracy and a tribute to those who fought to protect it. Emergency is a cinematic milestone that challenges audiences to question, engage, and remember the cost of freedom.”

Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana herself, Emergency also features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final performance. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film is set to hit theaters on 17th January 2025.