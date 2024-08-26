'Emilia Perez': First teaser for Cannes-winning musical crime drama released

Washington [US], Augsut 26 : Netflix has just released the highly anticipated teaser for 'Emilia Perez', one of the standout films of the year.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, renowned for his work on 'A Prophet', this Spanish-language musical crime comedy has already made waves, winning multiple accolades at the Cannes Film Festival.

Set to hit select theatres in the US and Canada on November 1 before its Netflix debut on November 13 for audiences worldwide, 'Emilia Perez' merges vibrant music, energetic dance numbers, and striking visuals to tell the story of four remarkable Mexican women chasing their dreams.

The teaser unfolds and sees Rita, played by Zoe Saldana, who portrays an underappreciated lawyer who finds herself entangled with a powerful cartel leader named Emilia, played by Karla Sofia Gascon.

Rita agrees to help Emilia fake her death so that the cartel boss can finally embrace her true self.

The film also features performances from Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez.

During its Cannes premiere, 'Emilia Perez' received an extraordinary 11-minute standing ovation and took home the Jury Prize, Best Actress award shared by the female cast, and the Cannes Soundtrack Award, according to Deadline.

As per Deadline, the critics described the film as "a musical marvel," highlighting its unconventional premise and unique execution. "On paper, it looks mad as a loose wheel. A largely Spanish-language musical about a Mexican druglord having a sex change, featuring a onetime Disney teen star Selena Gomez as a gangster's wife...but here it is on the screen."

'Emilia Perez' is penned by Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, and Lea Mysius.

It marks Audiard's seventh film to be showcased at Cannes, according to Deadline.

The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux, Audiard, Valerie Schermann, and Anthony Vaccarello, with Pauline Lamy serving as executive producer.

