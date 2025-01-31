'Emilia Perez' star Karla Sofia Gascon apologizes for controversial social media posts

Washington [US], January 31 : Karla Sofia Gascon, the Oscar-nominated star of 'Emilia Perez', has issued a heartfelt apology through Netflix after resurfaced social media posts from her past caused a significant stir in the midst of awards season.

The actress, who is the first openly transgender woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, expressed regret over the insensitive comments she made on social media years ago.

In her statement obtained by Deadline, Gascon acknowledged the pain caused by her earlier tweets, noting, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

The controversy erupted when social media posts from around five years ago resurfaced, including critical and offensive remarks regarding significant events, such as the murder of George Floyd and contentious comments about Islam and its followers in Spain, as per Deadline.

At the time the posts were made, Gascon was acting in local television productions, well before her transition and public coming out as transgender in 2016.

Despite the backlash, Gascon's apology comes as the actress has been making waves in Hollywood with her groundbreaking role in 'Emilia Perez', which earned her an Oscar nomination.

She also made history as the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for a Golden Globe, a nomination she earned for her moving performance in the film.

The movie itself is also nominated for Best Picture and Best International Film at the Academy Awards.

