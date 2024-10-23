'Emilia Perez' star Zoe Saldana to receive Santa Barbara Film Festival's American Riviera Award

Washington [US], October 23 : 'Emilia Perez' star Zoe Saldana will be honoured with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's American Riviera Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The SBIFF will honour the actress on February 7 at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre, with the award presentation following a career retrospective interview.

Saldana has appeared in four films that grossed over $2 billion. She also shared the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival with her Emilia Perez co-stars Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz.

"Zoe Saldana has a fantastic filmography worth celebrating in any year, but her commanding and stout-hearted performance in Emilia Perez makes our tribute to her imperative," said SBIFF executive director Roger Durling.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognise actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema.

Previous recipients include Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser, Kristen Stewart, Delroy Lindo, Renee Zellweger, Viggo Mortensen, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Bacon, and Diane Lane.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from February 4-15, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

