'Emilia Perez' star Zoe Saldana's red gown steals spotlight at 30th Critics Choice Awards

California [US], February 8 : 'Emilia Perez' star Zoe Saldana made a glamorous entry at the 30th Critics Choice Awards which is currently taking place at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025, Friday (early Saturday morning in India).

The actress arrived at the event in an open-back red silk Saint Laurent gown with matching heels, reported People. She completed her outfit with a black bow in the back, matching her black choker. In the accessory department, Zoe wore diamond rings to further elevate her look.

The Critics Choice Awards shared the glamorous look of the actress in which she was seen posing for the photographs.

Actress Zoe Saldana has been nominated in the category of 'Best Supporting Actress' at the 30th Critics Choice Awards for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'.

In 'Emilia Perez', Zoe plays Rita Moro Castro, a lawyer working at a large firm who is tasked with helping a cartel leader, Manitas, undergo a secret sex change operation as he nears retirement.

The film, a musical featuring original songs, gained significant attention when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The actress also attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards and won her first Golden Globe in the same category. This was a monumental achievement for Saldana, who has long been recognized for her roles in blockbuster franchises.

The announcement of her win was met with applause as Saldana joined a strong field of nominees, including Selena Gomez for 'Emilia Perez', Ariana Grande for 'Wicked', Felicity Jones for 'The Brutalist', Margaret Qualley for 'The Substance', and Isabella Rossellini for 'Conclave'.

Saldana's arrival on the red carpet of the Golden Globes was equally memorable. The actress stunned in a dark brown, strapless sequin gown by Saint Laurent, which featured a matching cape draped elegantly around her arms.

Her look was complemented by a sparkling diamond necklace, adding an extra layer of glamour to her red carpet moment.

