'Emilia Perez' trailer: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana star in Cannes-Winning Musical, now Netflix's big Oscar contender

Washington [US], August 26 : The trailer for Emilia Perez, a Cannes-winning musical drama directed by Jacques Audiard, has been released on Netflix, setting the stage for what could be one of this fall's major Oscar contenders.

The film, which stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofia Gascon, is being positioned as a major Oscar contender for the streaming giant this fall, according to Variety.

Emilia Perez was one of the standout films at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it won the jury prize and the best actress award for Saldana, Gomez, Gascon, and their co-star Adriana Paz.

As per the official synopsis for 'Emilia Perez' from Netflix the film tells the story of four women in Mexico, each on a journey to find happiness. The central character, Emilia, a feared cartel leader played by Gascon, enlists the help of Rita (Saldana), an underappreciated lawyer, to fake her own death. This allows Emilia to live authentically as her true self and undergo gender reassignment surgery.

The film also features Edgar Ramirez in a supporting role and showcases Audiard's unique vision.

In his review of the movie, Variety critic Peter Debruge called it an 'exhilarating Spanish-language (half-sung) portrait of a former cartel boss's life-changing transformation.'

Debruge further noted, "Audiard's dazzling and instantly divisive film which stars Zoe Saldana as the lawyer who helps Manitas transition and Selena Gomez as the mother of their two sons doesn't strictly adhere to the codes set by GLAAD and other LGBT advocates, and yet, Emilia Perez emerges as a powerful, unfiltered portrait of someone who challenges several stereotypes at once." He praised the film's leading actress, Gascon, and highlighted Audiard's decision to incorporate Gascon's personal experience into the character as a key element of the film's success.

After its successful premiere at Cannes, Netflix acquired Emilia Perez and is set to release the film in select theatres on November 1, before it becomes available for streaming on Netflix starting November 13.

