Emily Blunt opens up about working in 'The Fall Guy'

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's action-comedy 'The Fall Guy' is all set to hit the theatres in India on May 3.

Directed by David Leitch, 'The Fall Guy' stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman searching for the missing star of a mega-budget studio tentpole. Inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, the film also stars Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu.

Ahead of the release, Emily Blunt talked about her experience of working with David Leitch and Gosling on the film.

In a statement shared by NBC Universal Studios, Emily said, "I just love David's movies; I love the flare and the madness of them. And I'm such a huge fan of Gosling! Also, the idea of it being a love letter to movies and to these stuntmen who risk their lives and limbs for us actorsliterally taking the fall for uswas so appealing. Plus when I signed on, the part of Jody Moreno was still being written and developed, and so they brought me completely into the creative fold and I got to build my character with them, which was really amazing."

In India, 'The Fall Guy' will be available in both English and Hindi.

