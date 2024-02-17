Emily Blunt praises 'Oppenheimer' co-star Cillian Murphy, says, "there's something just captivating about you"

Washington DC [US], February 17 : Actor Emily Blunt have all the praises for her 'Oppenheimer' co-star Cillian Murphy and she told Murphy, "There is a reverence that you are so deserving of," according to People.

During a group interview, Blunt stated that Cillian Murphy's reserved nature doesn't make him any less "captivating".

"And you are, like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing," says the actress, who also starred with Murphy, 47, in 2021's A Quiet Place Part II. "You don't mean to be it's not in your nature to want to lead but I think that there's something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by."

"And it is. As much as you like to say, 'This is all of [director] Chris Nolan,' why people are so captivated by this film, but it's you," Blunt adds.

In the same conversation, the duo's costar Robert Downey Jr. praised Murphy's "leadership," adding, "You are meant and born to be at the front of big cinematic experiences."

He continued by making fun of the response they got during a Q&A, "I come in, I get your typical, 'It's Tony Stark, but now he's bald.' Cillian comes in, people start standing up. Chris comes in, everyone's on their feet."

Murphy is nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards for the first time, in the Best Actor category, for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Blunt is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as his wife Kitty Oppenheimer, and Downey Jr, 58, is in the running for Best Supporting Actor as Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss.

The A-list ensemble of Nolan's epic agrees that the film's lead, Irish actor Murphy, delivers a performance of a lifetime as the American physicist who oversaw the United States' drive to develop an atomic bomb during WWII.

However, they agree that his deep blue eyes might be distracting while acting opposite him.

"It's a real problem when you're doing scene work with Cillian," Matt Damon told People last summer, in a group interview alongside Blunt and Murphy. "Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes."

"It's like that 'Ocean Eyes' song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day," Blunt joked.

"They're not even that blue!" Murphy exclaimed in response to his costars' comments.

'Oppenheimer' is now streaming on Peacock.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 10, inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, and will air live on ABC.

