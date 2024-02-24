Emily Blunt says she feels 'lighter than air' after turning 41

Los Angeles, Feb 24 Actress Emily Blunt shared that she's feeling "happy" and "peaceful" after turning 41.

The actress told people.com: "I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy. I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, peaceful, happy."

Her 'Oppenheimer' co-star Robert Downey Jr, praised the actress, calling her an "optimist", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking about his London-born co-star, he said: "Blunt is most naturally disposed to being an optimist, while being real about things. And also, it's really weird, because you don't see a lot of Brit in her. I'm not saying because you're so cool, but you have an equanimity and a balance - you almost never talk smack about anyone."

She struggled with stuttering as a child, and the actress recently revealed that she would love to make a movie "about a stutterer."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor