Emily Blunt talks about 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel, says "just wanna get some good eye makeup"

Washington [US], September 17 : Emily Blunt, who is known for her roles in films including 'Sicario', 'The Girl on the Train', and 'Oppenheimer' is gearing up for the sequel of 'The Devil Wears Prada', reported People.

'The Devil Wears Prada' is a 2006 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel. It stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

Recently, she talked about the sequel and why she is excited about it. "It's cool," she said adding that she cannot reveal much about the project. "Oh my God, I can't tell you anything...I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again."

In The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt starred as Emily Charlton, the first assistant to the tyrant of an editor, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), at the prestigious (and fictional) Runway magazine, reported People.

Emily is a recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and four British Academy Film Awards. Blunt made her acting debut in a 2001 stage production of 'The Royal Family' and portrayed Catherine Howard in the TV miniseries Henry VIII.

She received much appreciation for playing an idealistic FBI agent in the crime film 'Sicario'. She earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance as Katherine Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller 2023 film 'Oppenheimer'. Blunt was most recently seen in 'The Fall Guy', co-starring Ryan Gosling.

She was also seen in critically-acclaimed and blockbusters like 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'A Quiet Place'. The ace actor will be next seen in 'The Smashing Machine', opposite Dwayne Johnson. It is an American biographical sports drama film written and directed by Benny Safdie. The film features Dwayne Johnson as former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as his wife.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor