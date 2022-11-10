'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins joins series adaptation of 'The Accomplice'

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins is attached to star in a series adaptation of the Lisa Lutz novel 'The Accomplice' currently in development at Amazon.

As per the official logline quoted by Variety, the series "tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen's wife is brutally murdered. 'The Accomplice' examines the power of shared history, what it costs to keep, and what happens when you start wondering just how well you know the one person who truly knows you."

The book is being adapted for the film by Olivia Milch ('Ocean's Eight,' 'Dude'), who will also executive produce. Collins will star in addition to executive producing. Along with Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky, Dylan Clark and Brian Williams of Dylan Clark Productions will also serve as executive producers. The feature film 'Windfall,' which Orlovsky previously worked on with Collins and McDowell, will be produced by Amazon Studios.

According to Variety, Collins co-produced 'Emily in Paris,' which received an Emmy nomination for outstanding comedy series, and currently stars in it as the title character. She had a previous role in the 2018 television adaptation of 'Les Miserables,' which also starred Dominic West and David Oyelowo. Additionally, she had a role in the 'The Last Tycoon' Amazon series. She has appeared in 'Windfall,' 'Mank,' 'Tolkien,' 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,' 'Okja,' 'The English Teacher,' and 'The Blind Side,' among other feature films.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor